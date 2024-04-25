GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Portion of NH-313 caves in due to landslide in Arunachal

Landslide on National Highway-313 in Arunachal Pradesh disrupts traffic, efforts underway to restore movement in a few days

April 25, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
The washed away part of the National Highway-313 between Hunli and Anini following a landslide, in Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh on April 25, 2024. (Videograb)

The washed away part of the National Highway-313 between Hunli and Anini following a landslide, in Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh on April 25, 2024. (Videograb) | Photo Credit: PTI

A portion of National Highway-313 caved in due to a landslide, triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh for the past few days, disrupting traffic movement, an official said on April 25.

Surface communication to Dibang Valley district in the northeastern State snapped after a stretch of the vital highway, connecting Roing in lower Dibang Valley with Anini was damaged.

Also read: Heavy rain triggers landslides in several parts of Arunachal

The road between Hunli and Anini, the Dibang Valley district headquarters, was damaged due to the landslide on April 24 night, he said.

“The district administration has deployed workers and adequate machinery to repair the road on a war footing. It will take a couple of days to restore traffic movement,” Anini Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dhurbajyoti Borah said.

Also read: Landslides hit traffic movement in Arunachal

He, however, said that efforts were being made so that small vehicles could ply on the road by April 25 evening.

