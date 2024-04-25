Portion of NH-313 caves in due to landslide in Arunachal

April 25, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - Itanagar

A portion of National Highway-313 caved in due to a landslide, triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh for the past few days, disrupting traffic movement, an official said on April 25.

Surface communication to Dibang Valley district in the northeastern State snapped after a stretch of the vital highway, connecting Roing in lower Dibang Valley with Anini was damaged.

The road between Hunli and Anini, the Dibang Valley district headquarters, was damaged due to the landslide on April 24 night, he said.

“The district administration has deployed workers and adequate machinery to repair the road on a war footing. It will take a couple of days to restore traffic movement,” Anini Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dhurbajyoti Borah said.

He, however, said that efforts were being made so that small vehicles could ply on the road by April 25 evening.