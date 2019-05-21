PMLA case: Robert Vadra moves court seeking permission to travel abroad

Robert Vadra, who is an accused in a money laundering case, on May 21 moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad.

The counsel for Mr. Vadra requested Special Judge Arvind Kumar to ensure details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of his security.

The counsel also requested the plea be taken up on May 24 as the lead counsel was not available for arguments on May 21.

Mr. Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court in New Delhi which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Mr. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.