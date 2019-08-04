National

PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in Jharkhand to get free LPG refill

A file photo of BJP president Amit Shah presenting an LPG connection to a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Godda district of Jharkhand.

A file photo of BJP president Amit Shah presenting an LPG connection to a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Godda district of Jharkhand.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

State government claims it is the first such initiative in the country; process to begin on August 23.

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme in Jharkhand will receive a free refill of their LPG cylinders, which the State government claims is first such initiative in the country.

The process of refill of cylinders along with distribution of 12 lakh new LPG connections will begin from August 23, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

“Jharkhand is the only State where beneficiaries of the scheme are given free ovens and filled cylinders during distribution of the connections. Now, they can refill their cylinders for free,” it said.

The release said that 31 lakh LPG connections have already been distributed in the State since launch of the scheme in 2016.

The PMUY scheme is aimed at replacing hazardous cooking fuels used in rural India with clean and efficient LPG. Families below the poverty line are beneficiaries of the scheme.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Jharkhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 12:37:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-ujjwala-yojana-beneficiaries-in-jharkhand-to-get-free-lpg-refill/article28813147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY