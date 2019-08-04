PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in Jharkhand to get free LPG refill

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme in Jharkhand will receive a free refill of their LPG cylinders, which the State government claims is first such initiative in the country.

The process of refill of cylinders along with distribution of 12 lakh new LPG connections will begin from August 23, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

“Jharkhand is the only State where beneficiaries of the scheme are given free ovens and filled cylinders during distribution of the connections. Now, they can refill their cylinders for free,” it said.

The release said that 31 lakh LPG connections have already been distributed in the State since launch of the scheme in 2016.

The PMUY scheme is aimed at replacing hazardous cooking fuels used in rural India with clean and efficient LPG. Families below the poverty line are beneficiaries of the scheme.