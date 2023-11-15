HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi visits tribal legend Birsa Munda's birthplace in Jharkhand's Khunti

Mr. Modi, the first Prime Minister to visit Ulihatu, was accorded a warm welcome with locals dancing to the tunes of traditional instruments such as dhol and mandar

November 15, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Khunti

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda as he arrives at the Birsa Munda Museum In Ranchi on November 15, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda as he arrives at the Birsa Munda Museum In Ranchi on November 15, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthplace Ulihatu in Jharkhand's Khunti district, and paid floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as JanjatiyaGaurav Diwas.

Mr. Modi, the first Prime Minister to visit Ulihatu, was accorded a warm welcome with locals dancing to the tunes of traditional instruments such as dhol and mandar.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

After paying floral tributes to the bust of Birsa Munda, Mr. Modi recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle.

He then interacted with the descendants of the tribal legend.

The Prime Minister also adorned a 'tilak' from the soil at Birsa Munda's birthplace, signifying its holiness.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Jharkhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.