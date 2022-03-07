PM Modi speaks to Putin; seeks safe and speedy evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Mr Modi urged his Russian counterpart to hold direct talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone, where Mr Modi urged his Russian counterpart to hold direct talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

According to government sources, the phone call lasted for about 50 minutes.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Mr Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the announcement of a ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.

Mr Modi stressed the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. President Putin assured Mr Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.

Mr Modi also had a phone conversation with Mr Zelensky, where he said India supported a direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Modi thanked President Zelensky for facilitating evacuation of the stranded Indian students.