Modi speaks to Dhami, as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 19 2021, spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the State which has been hit hard by incessant rains.

The Chief Minister briefed Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. The PM assured Mr. Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation

Mr. Modi also spoke to Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the State, official sources said.

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday, October 18, 2021.

State authorities have advised Char Dham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.