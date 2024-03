March 29, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29, 2024, remembered the "profound sacrifice" of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying it teaches people compassion and forgiveness.

He said on X, "Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us."

Christians across the world observe Good Friday to commemorate the crucifixion of Christ.