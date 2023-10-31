HamberMenu
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

The birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is celebrated as National Unity Day.

October 31, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - Kevadia (Gujarat)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, in Narmada district,Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, in Narmada district,Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 31, paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

The Prime Minister administered the oath of unity to the gathering at a function held at Kevadia in Narmada district.

Mr. Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, comprising marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force.

The PM will later address the gathering and launch multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore.

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.

It is the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 metres.

Country united due to Sardar Patel: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari -- has been united due to the unforgettable contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing an event in New Delhi to commemorate India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel’s 148th birth anniversary, Mr. Shah asked all citizens to take a pledge to put the nation in the top position in the world in all sectors by 2047 when it will celebrate the centenary of its Independence.

“It was because of Sardar Patel that we have today’s India. It was due to his unforgettable contribution that the whole country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari-- is united. Without Sardar Patel’s contribution and farsightedness, we would not have been here today,” the Union Home Minister said.

