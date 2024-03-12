GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi launches various projects in Maharashtra

PM Modi dedicates to nation Marathwada Rail Coach Factory,

March 12, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration of multiple infrastructure projects related to rail, road and irrigation worth more than Rs 4900 crore, in Yavatmal on Wednesday, March 12, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration of multiple infrastructure projects related to rail, road and irrigation worth more than Rs 4900 crore, in Yavatmal on Wednesday, March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, dedicated to the nation the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory and launched various other railway projects in Maharashtra, officials said.

As part of launch of the projects via video conference from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, he also inaugurated five Jan Aushadi Kendras (for affordable and quality generic medicines) at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai), Manmad (Nashik), Pimpri, Solapur and Nagbhir (Chandrapur).

He also inaugurated four rail coach restaurants at Nashik Road, Akola, and Mumbai's Andheri and Borivali stations, the railway officials said.

The PM inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 506 projects, including the Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, a wagon repair workshop at Badnera and Vande Bharat chair car maintenance-cum-workshop depot in Pune, they said.

The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory will ensure supply of the Vande Bharat Train sets (16 car formation) to the Indian Railways in co-ordination with its technology partners, the Central Railway (CR) officials said.

All departments of the factory are equipped with the latest machinery and plants, they said.

It will ensure development of the entire Marathwada region by bringing a whole new set of vendors to supply various components to this unit, said a railway release.

It will provide direct employment to around 1,300 persons and indirect employment to more than 10,000 persons in terms of various outsourced activities, the release said.

The wagon repair workshop at Badnera will cater to two major freight depots of the Central Railway in Bhusaval and Nagpur and enhance the availability of wagons, as per the CR.

Related Topics

public works & infrastructure / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.