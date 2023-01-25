HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian President Sisi

The 68-year-old influential Arab leader, who arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit, is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

January 25, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, held wide-ranging talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, focusing on ways to enhance bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture and trade.

The 68-year-old influential Arab leader, who arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit, is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Also read: In President Sisi visit, India and Egypt look to rekindle non-aligned era ties 

"Deepening our bond with Egypt -- the natural bridge that connects Asia with Africa. PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial hold talks adding momentum to the multifaceted India-Egypt relations marked by civilisational, cultural & economic linkages and deep-rooted P2P ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Egyptian president visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India-Africa Forum Summit. This was followed by his state visit in September 2016.

This is the first time that the Egyptian president has been invited as the chief guest to India's Republic Day celebrations. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

India is keen to further expand ties with Egypt, a key player in the politics of both the Arab world as well as Africa. It is also seen as a major gateway to markets in Africa and Europe.

Related Topics

India / Egypt / international relations / diplomacy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.