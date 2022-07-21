PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate Droupadi Murmu on historic victory

Leaders across political parties share felicitations on Twitter

Leaders across political parties share felicitations on Twitter

As it became clear by Thursday evening that Droupadi Murmu was all set to be elected to the office of the President of India, even before the results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Ms. Murmu’s Delhi residence to congratulate her. Messages poured in on social media hailing the election of the first tribal woman as the President of India.

Prime Minister tweeted that “at a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!”

Mr. Shah said Ms. Murmu reached the highest office of the nation having facing difficult circumstances and it shows the immense power of our democracy. “Even after so many struggles, the selflessness with which she dedicated herself in the service of the nation and society is an inspiration to all…..I express my gratitude to NDA Allies, other political parties and Independents for voting in favour of tribal pride, Smt. Draupadi Murmu,” he said in a tweet.

Mr. Singh said the president-elect has been active for public welfare not only in villages but in slums as well. “Today, she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is a proof of the strength of Indian democracy,” Mr. Singh said in a tweet.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15 th President of India.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure ends in August, also congratulated Ms. Murmu, adding that “her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people’s issues will greatly benefit the nation.”

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that Mizoram congratulates the “First Indigenous Woman President.”

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he led a procession to celebrate the landslide victory of Ms. Murmu.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that this was India’s victory and “India gets its first tribal woman President.”

Bihar Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Ms. Murmu.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy visited Ms. Murmu’s residence. “An historic moment for the whole country, especially the tribal society and an occasion showcasing the vibrancy of our democracy,” Mr. Reddy tweeted.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir said it was a proud moment and historic day for the country.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Ms. Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA’s original strength of 79 in the 126-member Assam assembly, while two members were absent. “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA’s Presidential candidate and wholeheartedly joining this historic moment,” Mr. Sarma said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Ms. Murmu on Twitter.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said Ms. Murmu’s election as the 15 th President of India is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India. “It will serve as an inspiration to millions of our citizens. New India is not just an aspiration; it is becoming a reality,” he said.

The United States’ Embassy in India posted a tweet congratulating Ms. Murmu. “U.S. looks forward to the continued expansion of US-India ties under the leadership of President-elect Murmu,” the tweet said.