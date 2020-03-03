National

PM holds extensive review for COVID-19 preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with (L-R) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 03, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with (L-R) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 03, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for COVID-19.

“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he said in a tweet.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with “high-viral load” were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation.

The six people had come in contact with a 45-year-old patient from Delhi, whose case came to light on Monday, and they include his family members.

According to government sources, the man, who is a resident of Mayur Vihar, had visited them in Agra.

The six have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

