COVID-19 | 6 cases with high viral load detected in Agra

Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. The samples were of those who had come into contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi reported on March 2, according to a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on March 3.
“They have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune, for confirmation,” said the Ministry.
Contact tracing of the persons who had come into contact with these six persons was also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network, the Ministry added.
