National

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Petrol prices touched ₹103, as commuters lined up to fill petrol in Krishnagiri town on October 12, 2021   | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

After two days of lull, petrol and diesel price on October 14 was again hiked by 35 paise per litre, sending retail pump prices to their highest ever level across the country.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹104.79 a litre and ₹110.75 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for ₹101.40 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs ₹93.52.

This is the 13th time that petrol price has been hiked in two weeks while diesel rates have gone up on 16 times in three weeks.

There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above ₹100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen States including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

Prices differ from State to State depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, State-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has jumped to near $84 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

On September 13, Brent was trading at $73.51.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by ₹4.9 per litre and petrol price has increased by ₹3.9.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by ₹9.14 during this period.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Muzaffarnagar: Court rejects interim bail plea of ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana in rape attempt case

Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha likely to get light to moderate rainfall on Dasara

Eighteen IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

NSCN-K(YA) militants nabbed by Assam Rifles in Mon town near Indo-Myanmar border

Police make crowd-puller 'Burj Khalifa’ Durga Puja pandal out of bounds to people

Pampa sand removal: MoEFC seeks Law Ministry’s opinion on NDMA overruling Forest Conservation Act

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery; Union Health Minister Mandaviya visits him at AIIMS

Finance Minister discusses vaccine equity, calls on countries to meet climate finance goals at G20

Morning Digest | KKR enters IPL final after dramatic last ball six; Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, and more

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates vertical garden under flyover in Jammu

PETA award for Meghalaya Minister

Politics of religious divide has to stop, says Farooq Abdullah

Congress, BJP lock horns over Harish Rawat’s comments on ‘rebels’

300 weak buildings identified, says BBMP chief

Enquiry officer appointed by Centre to probe misconduct charges against ex Bengal CS, says Suvendu Adhikari

Maharashtra BJP's 72-hour-long hunger strike in Latur for aid to rain-hit farmers ends

Webinar on stroke treatment to be held

₹3 lakh ex-gratia given to kin of 32 police personnel

Gati Shakti portal will benefit Chennai port, says Chairman

NCTP takes cognisance of article on Santhi Soundarajan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 12:52:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/petrol-diesel-prices-hiked-again/article36998157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY