Petrol, diesel price cut by ₹2: Petroleum Minister

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says move will benefit six crore car users and 27 crore 2-wheeler users

March 14, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra


Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Oil companies have cut petrol and diesel prices by ₹2, effective from 6 a.m. on March 15, said Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, six crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers,” Mr Puri said in a post on X.

He listed some of the other benefits, too. These included more disposable income, boost for tourism and travel industries, control over inflation, increased consumer confidence and spending, reduced outgo for farmers on tractor operations and pump sets, and enhanced profitability for logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

Petrol prices as on Thursday evening before the price cut were at ₹96.72 in Delhi, ₹106.31 in Mumbai, ₹106.03 in Kolkata and ₹102.63 in Chennai.

Diesel prices were at ₹89.62 in Delhi, ₹94.27 in Mumbai, ₹92.76 in Kolkata and ₹94.24 in Chennai.

