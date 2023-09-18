Parliament special session Day 1 Live Updates | PM Modi to address Lok Sabha at 11 a.m.

The session today will be held in the old Parliament building, however the Members of Parliament will move into the new building on September 19, the second day of the special session.

September 18, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday will address the Lok Sabha during the special session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin today.

The session today will be held in the old Parliament building, however the Members of Parliament will move into the building on September 19, the second day of the special session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed floor leaders of various political parties about the move at an all-party meeting convened by the governmenton the eve of the Special Session of Parliament, which is to be held between September 18 and 22.

Also Read | New Parliament to host session from September 19

Only three days of the session will be reserved for government business, about which there is still no clarity. The government faced a volley of questions about why it is maintaining “secrecy” about the session’s agenda. Several Opposition leaders claimed that it showed the government’s lack of confidence in Parliament.

Fifty-one leaders of 34 parties attended the all-party meeting. The government said that eight Bills, four already listed, would come up during the special session.

