Parliament proceedings live updates | Opposition leaders to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman on suspension of MPs

Twelve Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire winter session on November 29 for “unprecedented acts of misconduct”, “unruly and violent behaviour” and “intentional attacks on security personnel” on August 11, the last day of the previous monsoon session.

Following the decision, the Opposition are mulling several options including boycotting the entire winter session of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resume

Both the houses are in session on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament. Papers are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha.

Opposition leaders to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman on suspension of MPs

The opposition parties held a meeting at 10:00 a.m. to discuss strategy ahead after the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Post the meeting a delegation of leaders are going to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Legislative Business for November 30, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha

Bill for introduction: High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing: Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing: Dam Safety Bill, 2019

Day 1 recap

Two important events marked Day 1 of the Winter session. The farm laws were repealed in both the Houses. It was just a five minute affair. The Chair refused to entertain Opposition's demand for a debate on the repeal Bill.

Rajya Sabha suspended 12 MPs belonging to the Trinamool Congress for their behaviour during the last day of the monsoon session.