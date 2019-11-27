Parliament proceedings live | Why is the national statistics body not accountable to Parliament, asks Shashi Tharoor

A day after the President’s address on Constitution Day, which opposition parties boycotted, the Lok Sabha plans to take up the amendment to the SPG Act which removes protection for families of former Prime Ministers.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 12 noon

Question Hour begins. Hardeep Singh Puti, MoS, Civil Aviation, answers a question on the UDAN scheme in Odisha.

The next question is on guidelines on air cargo service.

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Speaker says the House has completed all 20 questions today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also congratulates the Speaker and the House.

Papers are laid on the table.

T.R Baalu (DMK) speaks about the protests against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. He says criminal cases have been filed against 9,000 people.

Rajya Sabha | 11.45 a.m.

Adhir Ranjan Biswas (Trinamool Congress) says that States implementing the new Motor Vehicles Act are facing difficulties.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati (BJP) speaks about floods and unprecedented rains in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha | 11.45 a.m.

M.K Raghavan asks a question about redevelopment of Kozhikode Railway station. Suresh Angadi, MoS, Railways, says that he will have to obtain the details after looking into it.

Shashi Tharoor (INC) asks why National Statistical Office is not accountable to Parliament. The Minister says that Commissions are not accountable to Parliament. Mr. Tharoor says that the country’s statistics image is being affected worldwide. He asks if the government would agree to a panel of experts to look into the methods employed. Rao Inderjit Singh says the government is happy to have inputs, but will have to take the decision on its own.

Tejasvi Surya (BJP) asks a question on incentives for electronics manufacturers.

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) is speaking about the non-notification of the RERA Act by certain States and Union Territories.

B. Lingaiah Yadav (TRS) speaks in Telugu asking BHEL to expedite its work on the Yadadri Power Project.

Satyanarayan Jatiya (BJP) speaks about Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Sasmit Patra (BJD) asks for National Maritime Heritage Festival Status for the Balijatra festival in Cuttack.

R. Vaithilingam (AIADMK) brings up the sugar industry in Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

The next question on vernacular languages in examinations is asked by A. Raja (DMK). He says that State-wise competitive exams must be held.

The Minister says that regional languages are also included in exams. He says more than 13 languages have been included.

The next question is on Hindi medium for competitive exams, followed by a question on Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

Rajya Sabha | 11.15 a.m.

B.K. Hariprasad (INC) speaks of flooding and drought situation in Karnataka.

G.C. Chandrashekhar (INC) speaks in Kannada.

Partap Singh Bajwa (INC) says that Punjab was structurally damaged by GST, but decided that it was a leap of faith, a sacrifice for the State. He says that GST compensation has become once in two months, from every month. The payment for August and September has still not come.

Lok Sabha | 11.15 a.m.

The next question is on recruitment in the Army.

Nusrat Jahan (Trinamool Congress) asks a question on broadband and internet facilities.

Sanjay Dhotre, MoS, Communications gives the numbers on broadband facilities in Rajasthan.

Rajya Sabha | 11 a.m.

House is in Session. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Chair reads out an obituary reference to Kailash Joshi. He then congratulates the winners of the International Shooting Federation championship in China.

Papers are laid on the table.

Zero Hour Begins. T. Subbarami Reddy (INC) speaks about the Srisailam dam.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

House is in Session. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins. The first question is on the decline of coal output. Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) asks if carbon can be captured through thermal plants to create diamonds. She says this will also reduce energy consumption and meet the country’s needs.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi says that as far as pollution is concerned, our coal companies are taking a lot of care. But for this particular question, it needs to be consulted with the Power Ministry.

10.45 a.m.

Here is the list of business for the day.

Lok Sabha

- The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019.

- The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

- The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019.

Rajya Sabha

- Short duration discussion on the economic situation.

- The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019.