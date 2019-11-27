Growth may have slowed but there is no recession, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on November said the Indian economy may have slowed down but there is no threat of a recession.

Replying to a discussion on the economic situation in the country in the Rajya Sabha, she reeled out numbers comparing the five years under the Congress-led UPA-II regime from 2009 to 2014 and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019 to say inflation was lower and growth higher under the Modi government.

FDI inflows in 2009-14 were $189.5 billion and the same were $283.9 billion under BJP rule in the following five years, she said, adding foreign exchange reserves rose to $412.6 billion under BJP from $304.2 billion in UPA-II.

“Economic growth may have slowed but there is no recession, there can be no recession,” she said.