Parliament proceedings updates | Govt. to move motion seeking suspension of TMC MP today

The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament remained paralysed in the first four days of Monsoon session as Opposition members protested over a number of issues including the Pegasus snooping controversy and made a fresh pitch to repeal the three controversial farm laws.

On Friday, the government is expected to move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In Lok Sabha, two bills — Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 — were introduced in the House amid the din.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

Meenakshi Lekhi slams protesting farmers as 'mawali', later retracts

Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday denounced farmers protesting here against the three contentious farm laws as "mawali" (ruffian) after she was asked about incidents of alleged violence during their protests.

As her comments created a furore, Ms. Lekhi later tweeted that her comments were "twisted" and that she withdraws her words if they have hurt anyone.

At her press conference in the BJP headquarters, a reporter referred to "farmers" attacking a camera person when he was covering their protests at Jantar Mantar, she said, "You should stop calling them farmers because they are not farmers." She continued, "They are playing in the hands of some conspirators. Farmers don't have time to sit in Jantar Mantar. They are working in their farms. Middlemen are behind them (protestors) who do not want farmers to get benefits."

Replying to another question about the attack on the camera person, who works with a leading Hindi news channel, she said, "You are calling them farmers again. They are mawali." She said such attacks are criminal incidents whose cognisance should be taken. - PTI

Govt will move motion seeking suspension of TMC MP Shantanu Sen, say sources

The government will move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, sources said.

They said some opposition MPs "misbehaved" with the treasury bench members, including a minister, even after the House was adjourned.

Mr. Sen snatched papers from Vaishnaw after the TMC, Congress and other opposition party members, who had earlier forced two adjournments of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, rushed into the well of the House as the minister was called to make a statement on the Pegasus snooping row.

House panel nod for Bill to club airports for privatisation

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has approved the The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, without any changes. The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture tabled its report on the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Bill proposes to amend the definition of “major airport” to include a group of airports. The amendment will allow The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to regulate tariff and other charges for aeronautical services for not just major airports with annual passenger traffic of more than 35 lakh, but also a group of airports.

Once the Bill is passed by Parliament, the government will be able to club profitable and non-profitable airports as a package for privatisation.

Par panel asks textiles ministry to expedite incubator project under NIFT for employment generation

To encourage entrepreneurship and generate employment, a Parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended to the textiles ministry to expedite the Design Innovation Incubator Project under NIFT and operationalise it within the timelines.

Member of Parliament Bhola Singh presented the report of the Standing Committee of Labour on the functioning of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), under the Ministry of Textiles, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The committee is chaired by MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Developing cutting-edge technologies and gaining expertise as well as gaining super specialisation in intricate areas and aspects of the fashion would "undoubtedly" put the Indian fashion industry on a level playing field, said the report. - PTI