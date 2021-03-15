Parliament Proceedings | 4.5 million Indians brought back home during pandemic: Jaishankar

Focus now is to ensure that they can go back to their places of employment, says External Affairs Minister

India carried out the largest repatriation process in the history of the world bringing home more than 4.5 million nationals under the Vande Bharat Mission during the pandemic, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday in Parliament. Updating both the Houses, he praised the diplomatic initiatives of the government behind the exercise and said there are problems of ‘compensation’ and ‘re-employment’ that remain for the Indians who lost their jobs in the Gulf countries and other places during the last year.

“This was an all of the government effort, involving the Ministries of External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Home Affairs, Health, Defence and Shipping, among others. 45,82,043 people from 98 countries have returned under the aegis of the Vande Bharat Mission,” said Mr. Jaishankar who highlighted Kerala which received the maximum returnees. Other prominent centres that received large number of returnees included, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Goodwill, co-operation of partner governments

Mr. Jaishankar praised the diplomatic outreach behind the repatriation process that was also supported by “sympathetic response” from foreign governments and said: “Members would appreciate that the largest repatriation exercise in the history of the world could not have happened without the goodwill and co-operation of partner governments.”

The Minister highlighted the job losses suffered by Indians abroad that prompted their return and said, “The UAE was the country from where the highest number of stranded Indians returned, followed by Saudi Arabia, U.S. and Qatar. 39% of the returnees were workers, 39% were professionals, 6% students, 8% visitors and 4.7% stranded tourists.”

He said ₹33.5 crore from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) was spent to ensure the comfort of the passengers before they returned home. He said the focus of the government is to ensure that the Indians who returned can go back to their places of employment. “To that end, our government has concluded air transport bubbles that are temporary reciprocal arrangements for commercial passenger services until the resumption of regular international flights. Such arrangements have been concluded with 27 nations so far.” Air India, he said, has carried out 9,500 flights taking back 10.9 lakh passengers abroad in the last few months within the “transport bubbles”.

Mr. Jaishankar said the government is making “untiring efforts” to ensure that the livelihoods of Indians abroad remain undisturbed and to that effect, has been “urging partner governments to look sympathetically at the employment” of its citizens so that they can recover from the economic setback of the last one year.

Gulf, focal point

“The Gulf has been the focal point of our endeavours, though this is a global effort on our part,” said Mr. Jaishankar explaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supervising the issue of re-employment of Indians abroad. He declared that Mr. Modi has in recent months discussed this matter with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Oman.

“Under his directions, I have travelled even during the COVID-19 period to UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to discuss the welfare of our people.” He said he maintained dialogue on this issue with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He said the government is aware of the “tremendous economic and social disruption” caused by the pandemic in the Gulf region. He also highlighted the remedial measures that were taken to repatriate stranded seafarers, fisherfolks and students.

Mr. Jaishankar thanked the “nameless and faceless individuals” from the Indian missions and other organisations that made the Vande Bharat Mission possible.