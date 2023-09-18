HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament living symbol of the culture of dialogue, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla made these remarks while chairing the proceedings on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament

September 18, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 18, 2023.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Bira described Parliament as a living symbol of the culture of dialogue, stating that in the last 75 years, amid the agreements and disagreement between various parties, decisions were taken collectively in the interest of the nation and through parliamentary deliberations; laws were made for socio-economic changes in the lives of the people.

ALSO READ
Maneka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Shibu Soren to speak at Central Hall function before Parliament shifts to new digs

He made these remarks while chairing the proceedings on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament, and the last day on which the Lok Sabha would convene in the old building of Parliament before shifting to the new. “Even in times of disaster and crisis, the House has faced them with solidarity and commitment,” he said.

He also expressed hope that all Members of Parliament will be entering the new Parliament House with “renewed hopes and expectations”. “I have full confidence that India’s democracy will reach new heights in the new building,” he said.

“This Parliament House has witnessed the historic moment of independence; making of the Constitution of India and the glorious democratic journey of the modern nation,” he said.

He recalled the contributions of his predecessors in the Speaker’s chair. “As the first Speaker of the country’s highest democratic institution, Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar established the Rules Committee, Privileges Committee, Business Advisory Committee and many other parliamentary committees and laid the foundation of the highest traditions within the House. All 16 former Speakers then went to establish the best traditions of Parliament,” he said.

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.