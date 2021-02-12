Parliament live updates | Rajya Sabha to convene at 9 a.m.

According to an official order, the first leg of the Budget Session is scheduled to conclude today in an extended sitting of the Upper House till 3 p.m. The sitting for Saturday is cancelled. It was earlier decided that the Session would conclude on February 13 instead of on February 15.

The second leg of the Session will commence on March 8.

Here are the updates:

Agenda

Rajya Sabha

Reports to be presented:

Reports of the department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Reports of the department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development

Reports of the department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment

Report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women

General Discussion on the Union Budget

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Reports to be presented:

Reports of Committee on Petitions

Report of Committee on Empowerment of Women

Reports of Standing Committee on Defence

Reports of Standing Committee on Rural Development

Reports of Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment

General Discussion on the Union Budget

Legislative business:

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (for consideration and passing)

Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 (consideration of Rajya Sabha amendments)

Private Members’ business discussion