Pak. ready to talk to India if it is willing to address “serious matters”, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

August 01, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Pakistan is ready to talk to India on bilateral problems if India is willing to address “serious matters”, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 1.

Inaugurating the Pakistan Minerals Summit in Islamabad, Mr Sharif said that the two countries can no longer settle disputes through war and reminded that Pakistan possesses nuclear weapons.

“We have nothing against anybody. We have to look after our own self. Build our nation. Even with our neighbour, we are prepared to talk to them provided that the neighbour is serious to talk (on) serious matters on the table. Because war is no longer an option. Pakistan is a nuclear power, not for aggression but for our defence purposes,” said Mr. Sharif addressing an international audience at the Pakistan Minerals Summit which was organised by the Government of Pakistan. The event was attended by representatives from the diplomatic and industrial communities of Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to the remarks from Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif. This is the second offer of dialogue Mr. Sharif has made in the last six months during which Pakistan has witnessed political upheaval because of the crackdown against opposition leader and former PM Imran Khan.

In his speech Mr Sharif made a strong pitch for addressing the economic crisis that Pakistan has been facing in the recent past and said Islamabad wants to have working relation with major stakeholders like the US. “We want to work with the Americans. The American ambassador is sitting here. We really want to have best of relation with them as we used to have in the past - on the basis of mutual respect and trust and not try to deceive each other and trying to use available opportunities for the good of both the countries and people and similarly with other countries,” said Prime Minister Sharif.

He said war and violence in South Asia has harmed the developmental process in the region. “God forbid if there is a nuclear flashpoint, who will live to tell the tale. So war is not an option” and added, “But it is equally important that our neighbour has to understand that we cannot become normal neighbours unless abnormalities are removed, our serious issues are understood and addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions.”

Apart from political challenge from rivals, Mr Sharif also has the challenge of terrorism which hit international headlines on Monday when at least 45 persons were killed in a political rally of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).