Over 96% of TMC’s income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: audit report

January 07, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Over 96% of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from ₹42 crore in 2020-21 to ₹528.14 crore in 2021-22.

An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.

The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of ₹545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as ₹528.14 crore came from electoral bonds.

It also said that ₹14.36 crore came from fees/subscriptions/collections from primary party members.

The TMC showed ₹42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.

The party's expenditure also rose after it won the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

The TMC's expenditure was ₹132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which increased to ₹268.33 crore in 2021-2022.

The report was submitted to the Election Commission.