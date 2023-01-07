HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 96% of TMC’s income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: audit report

The party's expenditure also rose after it won the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021

January 07, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The TMC showed ₹42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.

The TMC showed ₹42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 96% of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from ₹42 crore in 2020-21 to ₹528.14 crore in 2021-22.

An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.

The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of ₹545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as ₹528.14 crore came from electoral bonds.

Explained | The electoral bonds scheme and the challenges to it in Supreme Court

It also said that ₹14.36 crore came from fees/subscriptions/collections from primary party members.

The TMC showed ₹42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.

The party's expenditure also rose after it won the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

The TMC's expenditure was ₹132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which increased to ₹268.33 crore in 2021-2022.

The report was submitted to the Election Commission.

Related Topics

All India Trinamool Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.