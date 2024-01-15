GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 24.8 crore people moved out of poverty in India in nine years: NITI report

Multidimensional poverty is measured by improvement in health, education, and standard of living

January 15, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Multidimensional poverty in India was found to have declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23. Image for representation purposes only. File

Multidimensional poverty in India was found to have declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23. Image for representation purposes only. File

As many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline, Niti Aayog said in a report on January 15.

According to the NITI discussion paper, multidimensional poverty in India declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23, with about 24.82 crore people moving out of this bracket during this period.

The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog.

These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts. The National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) by Niti Aayog uses the Alkire Foster methodology to assess the decline in poverty rates. However, the National MPI covers 12 indicators while global MPI covers 10 indicators.

At the State level, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 5.94 crore people escaping poverty followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore.

All 12 indicators of MPS have shown remarkable improvement during this period.

Addressing the media, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said 24.82 people who escaped multidimensional poverty in nine years translates into 2.75 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty every year.

“Government has a goal to bring down multidimensional poverty to below 1% and all efforts are being made in that direction,” NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said.

The paper said India is all set to reach single-digit poverty levels during 2024.

“The rate of decline of multidimensional poverty has accelerated during the period 2013-14 to 2022-23,” the paper said, adding that this is made possible by a large number of initiatives/ schemes of the government targeted at improving specific deprivation aspects The paper also said India is likely to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1.2 (reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half) much ahead of 2030.

The report said the recent National MPI was based on National Family Health Surveys 4 (2015-16) and 5 (2019-21).

Owing to a lack of data for the years between 2005-06 and 2015-16 and after 2019-21 concerning the incidence of poverty levels, the headcount poverty rations for 2013-14 and 2022-23 have been estimated based on the compound growth rate of reduction in the incidence of poverty levels between 2005-05 and 2015-16 and 2015-16 and 2019-21 respectively.

