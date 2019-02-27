‘Who will ensure security of nation, alliance or Modi?’

Hailing the Narendra Modi government for the air strike on Balakot, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said through the IAF operation and the surgical strike conducted earlier by the Army, the Prime Minister had sent “a message to the world” that Indian soldiers and the Modi government would “go to any extent” to safeguard the country.

Mr. Shah said the air force strike was carried out in “self-defence”.

Addressing a chaupal meeting in Ghazipur, east Uttar Pradesh, the BJP chief asked people to decide who would best secure the nation and tackle “terrorism,” the Opposition parties or Mr. Modi.

“Who can ensure security of the country? The people of the gathbandhan (alliance) or Modiji,” Mr. Shah asked, taking a dig at the Opposition alliance. “Who can give a mooh todh jawab (fitting reply) to Pakistan? Who can wipe out terrorism,” he asked.

Surgical strike

Mr. Shah said that in 2014, Mr. Modi had promised a “safe India”. Referring to the “surgical strike” by the Army in 2016, Mr. Shah that while the operation was carried out in response to the Uri attack, the “air strike in PoK” was conducted in “self-defence”.

After the Pulwama attack, Mr. Shah said there was a strong demand in the country that such a response should be given so that in future [they] will have to “think 10 times” before repeating anything like it.

‘Political will power’

He said that the air strike had brought a sense of peace to the people of the country.

Launching the BJP's Kamal Jyoti Sankalp campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Shah while lauding and thanking the Air Force for the operation, also praised Mr. Modi for displaying the "political will power" to fight terrorism, which he said the PM was known the world over for.

Ghazipur is located on the eastern fringes of U.P. and is known to send a large number of its youth to the armed forces. Mr. Shah said he had decided to launch the campaign from Ghazipur as it was the land of Suheldev and Abdul Hamid.