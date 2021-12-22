Student dies in pre-poll clashes in Manipur

Additional forces have been rushed to maintain law and order.

Ningthoujam Rohit, a college student, became the first victim of the pre-poll clashes in the Heirok assembly constituency in Thoubal district. He died late Tuesday, December 21 night due to gunshot injuries. He was a resident of Heirok Mayai Leikai. He was shot by some masked persons at point blank range. He died while rushing to a private hospital in Imphal. His father, N. Premchandra was also seriously wounded in the firings.

Sources said that there were some incidents of stone pelting among some political workers in the constituency earlier in the night. Later the masked men shot at the father and son duo around midnight.

For quite some time there have been violent clashes among the workers of some prominent politicians.

The armed persons trying to conceal their identity with hoods, masks and cowls have been terrorising the people in this constituency.

The two prominent candidates in this constituency for the upcoming assembly elections are former police officer and minister T. Radheshyam and former minister and ex-president of the MPCC M. Okendro.