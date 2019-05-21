SP, BSP ask workers to stand guard outside rooms storing EVMs

For fear of any foul play before counting day on May 23, the SP and BSP have instructed their workers to maintain a tight vigil outside the strong rooms storing the EVMs in each constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

In an advisory issued to party candidates and counting agents, the BSP asked its workers to stand guard outside strong rooms and ensure that the green paper seal and the special tags are verified before the EVMs are allowed to be open for counting.

The SP also asked its workers to stand guard outside strong rooms in shifts of eight hours. In a note issued by Naresh Uttam Patel, SP UP president, the workers are also asked to recruit experienced counting agents, including sharp-minded lawyers, to be present on the counting spot on May 23.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav also issued a detailed note for his colleagues on how the counting process takes place.