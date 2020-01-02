Situation not good enough to repeal AFSPA: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said the law and order situation in the State has improved in recent years, but it is still not conducive to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Mr. Singh said insurgency-related violence has decreased in the State during the last three years and he has apprised the Union Home Ministry of the improved situation. “The law and order has definitely improved. However, we need to wait for a better situation so that the AFSPA can be repealed,” Mr. Singh said.

Official sources said a total of 233 insurgency-linked incidents were reported in 2016, which came down to 167 in 2017 and 127 in 2018.

Time to review

In November 2018, Mr. Singh had said that the time had come to review the AFSPA, but since the State shares border with foreign countries, the security aspect has to be considered.

The Act allows Army personnel to use force, “even to the causing of death”, in order to maintain public order, and also grants them executive powers to enter and search any premises and arrest without any warrant. It was imposed in Manipur in 1980 when the State was a hotbed of insurgency. It was withdrawn from seven Assembly segments in Imphal following intense agitation. Social activist Irom Chanu Sharmila was on fast for more than 13 years demanding its repeal after 10 civilians were killed by Assam Rifles on November 2, 2000.