Sidhique Kappan has deep links with PFI, Uttar Pradesh tells Supreme Court

It said that the Kerala journalist, who has been booked under UAPA, was a "credible threat to witnesses" if given bail

Police produce journalist Siddique Kappan, front, and three others, suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India and its affiliate in Mathura, to a court in Mathura. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The State of Uttar Pradesh in Supreme Court has objected to Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan's plea for bail, saying he has "deep links" with "extremist" PFI and its top leadership.

Uttar Pradesh said it has prima facie established that Kappan, on the directions of the top leadership of the PFI, has been writing articles "targeted at spreading communal tensions, fomenting riots and terror".

The State underscored that Kappan, represented by advocate Haris Beeran, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the required conditions for bail had not been satisfied.

Kappan has been in custody for two years since his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Police while on his way to Hathras where a Dalit girl died after she was allegedly raped.

The affidavit said Kappan has "deep nexus" with the PFI leaders who have "connections and interactions with Al Qaeda linked IHH in Turkey".

The State said WhatsApp chats accessed reveal that Kappan's relationship with members of the PFI was not just professional and related to his work as a journalist.

It said chats with one of them "clearly show a personal relationship and use of casual language".

The investigation revealed that Kappan was part of the “larger conspiracy” to foment religious discord and spread terror in the country, especially in the wake of the anti-CAA protests and violence, Supreme Court’s decision on Babri Masjid and the Hathras incident.

The State alleged that Kappan was unable to explain and had in fact contradicted himself on the source of the cash deposits of ₹45,000 made in his account in September-October 2020.

It said Kappan was a "credible threat to witnesses" if given bail in the case.