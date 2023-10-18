Raghubar Das appointed Governor of Odisha, Indrasena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

October 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and BJP leader Indrasena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Oxctober 18.

The communique added that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to make the appointments that will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Mr. Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

Indrasena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.