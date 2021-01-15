Questions about law and order infuriates Nitish

“Your questions are completely wrong and inappropriate,” he tells mediapersons

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool on Friday and lashed at out at the media for asking questions about the recent murder of a private airline executive in Patna.

“Your questions are completely wrong and inappropriate. Don’t call it an apraadh. A murder has taken place and there is always a motive behind a murder. We need to see the reason for the murder. The police are looking into it,” the Chief Minister said.

IndiGo airline station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh was shot dead by unidentified persons outside the gates of his apartment in Patna on January 12.

Mr. Kumar said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) had placed Bihar in the 23rd position in law and order situation across the country.

“If you have any clues please share, but don’t demoralise the police like this. Aap kiske samarthak hain?... Main aap se direct pucch raha hun (Whose supporters are you? I’m asking you directly)”, said the the enraged Chief Minister.

“What was happening before 2004?” said Mr. Kumar in an apparent reference to the RJD government led by Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. “Those who ruled for 15 years.. There were so many crimes during those years. Why don’t you highlight that?”

Mr Kumar had come to inaugurate the newly built R block-Digha road stretch in Patna.

Later, Opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Mr. Kumar’s outburst. “Nitish Kumar has surrendered before criminals. He has said nobody can stop crime, there were crimes during Harappan civilization too, just compare. He is asking media persons whether they know who the criminals are and why they were committing crimes.”