HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi security lapse | Senior Punjab police officer suspended

A government order issued by the State’s Home Department on November 22, said that Gurbinder Singh has been suspended with immediate effect

November 25, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade got stuck on a flyover, in Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5, 2022.

Security personnel stand guard as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade got stuck on a flyover, in Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A senior Punjab police officer has been suspended from his position for alleged negligence of duty surrounding the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozpur in the year 2022.

A government order issued by the State’s Home Department on November 22, said that Gurbinder Singh, who is currently Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bathinda district, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Mr. Gurbinder was stationed in Ferozepur as Superintendent of Police (Operations) at the time of the ‘security lapse’ incident. Prime Minister’s event at Ferozepur was cancelled on January 5 after his convoy was stuck on a flyover as the road was blocked by protesters near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. The Prime Minister returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Also Read: PM Modi’s security breach | Supreme Court panel blames Ferozepur SSP

The suspension order mentions that a report - in connection to the PM’s security lapse - dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the Director General of Punjab police in which it was stated that Mr. Gurbinder did not perform his duty properly. And, after consideration of the matter at the level of the competent authority, the officer concerned is suspended with immediate effect, the order said.

Last year, the Supreme Court constituted a committee to investigate the security lapse issue and the committee had indicted several state officers for lapses.

Related Topics

Punjab / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.