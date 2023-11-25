PM Modi security lapse | Senior Punjab police officer suspended

November 25, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

A senior Punjab police officer has been suspended from his position for alleged negligence of duty surrounding the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozpur in the year 2022.

A government order issued by the State’s Home Department on November 22, said that Gurbinder Singh, who is currently Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bathinda district, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Mr. Gurbinder was stationed in Ferozepur as Superintendent of Police (Operations) at the time of the ‘security lapse’ incident. Prime Minister’s event at Ferozepur was cancelled on January 5 after his convoy was stuck on a flyover as the road was blocked by protesters near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. The Prime Minister returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The suspension order mentions that a report - in connection to the PM’s security lapse - dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the Director General of Punjab police in which it was stated that Mr. Gurbinder did not perform his duty properly. And, after consideration of the matter at the level of the competent authority, the officer concerned is suspended with immediate effect, the order said.

Last year, the Supreme Court constituted a committee to investigate the security lapse issue and the committee had indicted several state officers for lapses.