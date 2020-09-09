Other States

Opening places of worship with guidelines not practical: Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court that opening of religious places, even with guidelines, is not a “practical” solution and it has decided against it till the COVID-19 situation improves.

The State government on Tuesday was responding to a public interest litigation filed by a local NGO seeking direction that temples in the State be opened for worshippers.

The petitioner’s counsel Dipesh Siroya had urged the court to direct the State to reopen temples albeit with restrictions such as limiting the number of worshippers at a time.

