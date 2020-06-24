One drowned in fresh floods in Assam

One person was drowned in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday as heavy rain triggered another wave of floods in the State.

Floods and landslips had killed 32 people across the State less than a month ago.

“A person died in Nazira as fresh floods displaced 36,707 people across four districts, with 1,071 of them moving to relief camps,” a spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. She did not specify the drowned person’s gender.

The flood-affected districts are Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Sivasagar. Dhemaji is the worst affected, followed by Sivasagar.

Officials said the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark in Jorhat and Dhubri districts, the Dikhow and Disang rivers in Sivasagar district, the Dhansiri in Golaghat district and the Jia-Bharali in Sonitpur district.