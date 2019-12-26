Other States

Notice to 26 people to pay for property damage in anti-CAA protests in UP’s Sambhal

Protesters at Parvartan Chowk in Lucknow.

Protesters at Parvartan Chowk in Lucknow.  

more-in

Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad said posters of 150 people have been released and 55 have been identified for their involvement in violent protests

The district administration has issued notices to 26 people for their alleged involvement in damaging properties during protests against the amended citizenship law, asking them to explain their position or pay for the losses.

Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad said posters of 150 people have been released and 55 have been identified for their involvement in violent protests.

Till now 48 people have been arrested, he added.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kamlesh Awasthi said notices has been given to 26 people, who were identified for their involvement in the anti-CAA protests, and they have been asked to explain their position or pay for the damages to property.

The assessment of damage is going on and till now losses to the tune of Rs 11.66 lakh to public property have been found, the ADM added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 2:45:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/notice-to-26-people-to-pay-for-property-damage-in-anti-caa-protests-in-ups-sambhal/article30401163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY