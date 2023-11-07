Not on a Sunday: Naga tribal body wants vote counting date rescheduled

November 07, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI The Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyak Naga community, has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the date of counting of votes for by-election in Nagaland’s Tapi Assembly constituency.

The ECI had fixed December 3, a Sunday, for the counting of votes for Tapi and the constituencies across five States after polling in phases between November 7 and 30.

Sunday, the Konyak Union said in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaland’s Mon district on November 3, “holds immense religious significance” for the people of the district where more than 95% of the people follow the Christian faith.

“We believe that it is imperative to respect the sentiments and religious practices of the people. Sunday is traditionally observed as a day of worship and spiritual reflection, and it plays a central role in the lives of the Christian community of the region. The scheduling of the result counting on this particular day may disrupt the peaceful observance of Sunday for many citizens,” the union said in the letter.

The letter signed by union’s president Tingthok Konyak and assistant general secretary N. Chingnyem Konyak sought the postponement of the counting date for the Tapi seat to a “more suitable day, which does not interfere with the religious practices and sentiments” of the people.

Ajit Kumar Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Mon, forwarded the letter to Nagaland’s Chief Electoral Officer.

The by-election to the Tapi seat was necessitated by the death of Noke Wangnao, who was its representative for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which fielded Wangpang Konyak. The only other candidate for the seat is Wanglem Konyak of Congress.

In Mizoram, the church-backed Mizoram People’s Forum has been asking the ECI to change the date of counting from December 3 for a reason similar to that cited by the Konyak Union. “We hope the apex poll body listens to us,” forum’s general secretary Lalramliana Pachuau said.