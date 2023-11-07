HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Not on a Sunday: Naga tribal body wants vote counting date rescheduled

The Konyak Union has followed the church-backed Mizoram People’s Forum to demand another date

November 07, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI The Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyak Naga community, has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the date of counting of votes for by-election in Nagaland’s Tapi Assembly constituency.

The ECI had fixed December 3, a Sunday, for the counting of votes for Tapi and the constituencies across five States after polling in phases between November 7 and 30.

Sunday, the Konyak Union said in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaland’s Mon district on November 3, “holds immense religious significance” for the people of the district where more than 95% of the people follow the Christian faith.

“We believe that it is imperative to respect the sentiments and religious practices of the people. Sunday is traditionally observed as a day of worship and spiritual reflection, and it plays a central role in the lives of the Christian community of the region. The scheduling of the result counting on this particular day may disrupt the peaceful observance of Sunday for many citizens,” the union said in the letter.

The letter signed by union’s president Tingthok Konyak and assistant general secretary N. Chingnyem Konyak sought the postponement of the counting date for the Tapi seat to a “more suitable day, which does not interfere with the religious practices and sentiments” of the people.

Ajit Kumar Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Mon, forwarded the letter to Nagaland’s Chief Electoral Officer.

The by-election to the Tapi seat was necessitated by the death of Noke Wangnao, who was its representative for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which fielded Wangpang Konyak. The only other candidate for the seat is Wanglem Konyak of Congress.

In Mizoram, the church-backed Mizoram People’s Forum has been asking the ECI to change the date of counting from December 3 for a reason similar to that cited by the Konyak Union. “We hope the apex poll body listens to us,” forum’s general secretary Lalramliana Pachuau said.

Related Topics

Nagaland / Nagaland Assembly elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.