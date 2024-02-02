GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naxalites torch mixing machine, tractor-tanker engaged to build road in Chhattisgarh

“According to preliminary information, a group of armed Naxalites stormed the road construction site, located more than 300 km from the State capital and threatened the workers to stop the work,” an official said.

February 02, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Narayanpur

PTI

“Naxalites have burnt down a mixing machine and a tractor with a water tanker engaged in road construction in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district,” police said on February 2.

“Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Thursday evening (February 1) between Jharawahi and Jivlapadar villages under Kurushnar police station limits,” an official said.

“According to preliminary information, a group of armed Naxalites stormed the road construction site, located more than 300 km from the State capital and threatened the workers to stop the work,” he said. “The Naxalites then set ablaze a mixture machine and a tractor with a water tanker,” he said.

“After being alerted about the arson, a police team was sent to the spot on Friday morning,” he said, adding that a search operation was under way to trace the Naxalites.

“Naxals have frequently tried to disrupt road construction in the State’s Bastar division, comprising seven districts, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, and vehicles and machines used in the work,” police had earlier said.

On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel, two of them belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 15 others injured in a gun battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in the State's Sukma district. On Thursday, a CRPF personnel was injured in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Dantewada district.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Raipur / act of terror / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.