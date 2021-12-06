Nagaland killings: Peaceful shutdown observed in Manipur for six hours

The call was given by the Tangkhul students and Civil Society Organisations

The Naga inhabited areas in Manipur observed a peaceful shutdown for six hours which ended at noon on December 6. It was called by students and civil society organisations in protest against the killings of 16 people in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 night.

Official reports said that the Tangkhul students and Civil Society Organisations in Manipur called the shutdown from Monday 6 a.m. No vehicles plied and there was no activity in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts in Manipur. The call given by the Naga Students Federation, Nagaland, affected normal life in Senapati district of Manipur. All normal life activities came to a grinding halt in these districts. Nagaland also observed the shutdown, affecting normal life.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren condoled the death of the innocent persons and hoped that appropriate action would be taken after the Special Investigation Team set up by the Nagaland Government submitted its report in a month. The Centre and the Army will also set up two SITs to probe the Mon incidents.

The Nagaland Government has announced that notwithstanding the Mon incidents the ongoing Hornbill festival at Kisama would continue. However, as a mark of respect to the slain persons there will be a two- minute silence before the beginning of the day’s festival. But more and more tribes have pulled out of the festival in protest.