Mayawati requests U.P. govt. shift BSP office to safe place

January 09, 2024 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on January 8 requested the Uttar Pradesh government to shift the party office to a safe place, alleging that there is a threat to her from the Samajwadi Party.

She also accused the former SP government of making several anti-Dalit decisions, which included constructing an over bridge in front of the BSP office in Lucknow from where “conspiratorial anarchist elements” could harm the party office, staff and the national president.

During the previous SP rule in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav had dedicated the over bridge to the public in 2014.

The SP was in power in the State from 2012-17 under the chief ministership of Akhilesh Yadav.

The decision had generated much heat as the BSP leaders had vehemently protested against its construction, alleging that it was a security threat to Mayawati.

The party had alleged that the over bridge posed a threat by exposing Mayawati’s bungalow at the Mall Avenue as well as the BSP office in Lucknow.

“Now whenever the SP chief talks about alliance with, his first condition is maintaining distance with the BSP, which is also widely publicised by the media. The SP has taken several anti-Dalit anti-most backward classes decisions. These include building of overbridge near the BSP State office in Lucknow from where the conspiratorial anarchist elements could cause harm to the party office, employees and the national president. Therefore, the party had shift the statues of many personalities from office to the residence of party chief,” Ms. Mayawati said in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

She also remembered the unpleasant incident of June 2, 1995, when she withdrew support from the Mulayam Singh-government.

The BSP president further added, “Due to the security issue, the party is forced to shift important meetings to my residence. Whenever a meeting is held at the party office, additional security personnel have to be deployed for my personal security and prevent any untoward incident. Hence, the BSP would like to make a special request to the Uttar Pradesh government to take steps to shift the BSP office to a safe place.”

Ms. Mayawati also asked the government to deal strictly with the anti-Dalit elements.

(With inputs from PTI)