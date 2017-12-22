Manipur Assembly demands peace agreement disclosure

After a four-hour-long discussion on Thursday, the Manipur Assembly passed a resolution to demand disclosure of the contents of the framework agreement signed between the Union government and the NSCN(I-M).

The agreement was signed at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2015, between the government’s interlocutor, R.N. Ravi, and NSCN leader Thuingaleng Muivah.

Opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh, who was the Chief Minister at the time of singing of the agreement, said that he was not taken into confidence about the pact. He said that no other person knows the details of the agreement.

Cutting across party lines, the members of the Assembly felt that while the territorial integrity is kept intact, there may be some clauses which are alarming.

The House constituted a four-member committee to prepare a memorandum to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

It will demand territorial integrity and disclosure of the contents of the peace agreement.