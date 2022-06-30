Maharashtra political turmoil live | All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next govt formation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation moments after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test on June 30. Here are the latest updates on the ongoing political turmoil in the State

Embattled Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation from the post on Wednesday, moments after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

9:44 am

Day after Uddhav’s resignation, BJP to hold meetings in Mumbai to decide next course of action

The BJP, which is expected to stake claim to form the next government in Maharashtra soon following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister, will be holding a series of meetings here on Thursday to decide the future course of action, where the party’s State in-charge C.T. Ravi will remain present, party sources said.

Mr. Ravi, who has arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning, will attend a meeting at ‘Sagar’ bungalow, the official residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis with senior party leaders, including its state chief Chandrakant Patil. The BJP has also asked all of its MLAs to remain in Mumbai city till the next steps are taken, they said. -PTI

9:36 am

All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next govt formation

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, all eyes are on Raj Bhavan to see when does Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invite the BJP to form the next government in the State.

The process for the change of regime in the State, which began with the rebellion of around 40 of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs under Eknath Shinde’s leadership, got a boost after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Mr. Koshyari on Tuesday night and asked him to order a floor test of the Thackeray government, claiming it had lost majority.

Mr. Thackeray (62) resigned Wednesday night, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Koshyari’s direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. -PTI