HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra government scraps Casino Act 1976

The Cabinet also decided to provide ration under the ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme for Ganpati and Diwali festivities to both above poverty line and orange card holders across 14 districts which have witnessed farmer suicides.

August 19, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra has decided to scrap an old law tied to casinos which has never been enforced in the State. | representative image

Maharashtra has decided to scrap an old law tied to casinos which has never been enforced in the State. | representative image | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has decided to scrap an old law tied to casinos, the Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Tax) Act, 1976, which has never been enforced in the State. The Act aimed to control and regulate casinos, impose taxes on casino betting, and provide oversight.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shinde on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Shinde administration, has consistently opposed the establishment of casinos. Despite several legal petitions citing the aforementioned Act to support casino establishment, Mr. Fadnavis remained resolute in his opposition, even during his tenure as Chief Minister in 2016 and earlier this year in January.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also decided to provide ration under the ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme for Ganpati and Diwali festivities to both above poverty line and orange card holders across 14 districts which have witnessed farmer suicides. These districts are in Amravati and Aurangabad regions and include Wardha in Vidarbha’s Nagpur region. The ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme, will distribute one kilogram of rava (semolina), chana dal (split chickpea), and sugar along with one litre of edible oil to 1.66 crore beneficiaries on September 19 for Ganapati and on November 12 for Diwali.

Further, the Shinde government also approved the redevelopment of the Mumbai Press Club and waived redevelopment premium.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / casino and gambling

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.