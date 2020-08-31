Jharkhand’s COVID-19 caseload rises to 38,435; death toll mounts to 410

Ranchi/Dumka, Aug 30 (PTI) Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 38,435 on Sunday as 1,323 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 410, a health bulletin said.
The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 11,577, while 26,448 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.
A total of 20,246 samples have been tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
As many as 133 more inmates of Dumka Central Prison tested positive for the infection on Sunday, a senior official said.
Fifty inmates of the jail had contracted the disease on Saturday.
The infected prisoners have been shifted to the isolation ward in the jail, Dumka district Chief Medical Officer, Anant Kumar Jha, said.
There are 1,287 inmates, including 1,213 men and 74 women, in the prison at present, Jailor Ashwini Tiwari said.
