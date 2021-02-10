Infiltrator killed, arms recovered near LoC in Uri

A Pakistani post fired back to provide a cover to them, say officials

One ‘infiltrator’ was killed and arms recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district during the intervening night of February 9-10.

An official spokesman said a search operation was started on Tuesday night “after two infiltrators were spotted crossing Rewand Nala along the LoC by the surveillance devices in Baramulla’s Uri”.

“A contact was established, in which one infiltrator was killed. A Pakistani post also fired back to provide a cover to one of the infiltrators,” the officials said.

The Army has claimed to have recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 30 rounds. “A search operation is in progress,” officials said.

Police sources identified the slain intruder as Sarfraz Mir, in his late 50s, as a resident of Kundibarjala Kamalkote in Uri. Mir, who, according to the police record, has a history of crossing the LoC and may have been infiltrating from the PoK.