HC stays airing of show on ‘Muslimconspiracy’ to get into civil service

Notice issued to Sudarshan News, I&B Ministry tells court; next hearing on Sept. 7

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the airing of a show titled ‘Bindas Bol’ that would have aired at 8 p.m. on Friday on Sudarshan News. The show’s trailer claimed Muslims are engaged in a conspiracy to ‘infiltrate’ the civil service.

Justice Navin Chawla passed the interim decision after some former and current students of Jamia Millia Islamia approached the court with an urgent petition to stay the airing of the programme.

The trailer of the show shared on August 25 by Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News, has gone viral on social media.

During the hearing, the Central government told the High Court that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has received several complaints about the show and a notice has been issued to Sudarshan News.

The High Court also issued notices to Sudarshan News and Mr. Chavhanke and posted the case for further hearing on September 7. It ordered the Ministry to decide on the notice issued in the meantime and place its decision before the court.

In the petition, the students claimed Mr. Chavhanke has openly engaged in hate speech and defamation against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the Muslim community.

The petition said the trailer showed Mr. Chavhanke claiming the success of Jamia students in this year’s Civil Services Examination as representing a “conspiracy to infiltrate the civil service by Muslims”.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the students, said Mr. Chavhanke has “openly incited his target non-Muslim audience by fearmongering that ‘jihadis’ from Jamia Millia Islamia would soon hold positions of authority and power such as Collector and Secretary”.

‘Hate speech’

The proposed broadcast and trailer also constitute hate speech and criminal defamation and is an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, argued the advocate.

Reacting to the trailer, the official Twitter handle of Indian Police Service Association posted on August 27, “A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism.”