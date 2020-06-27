Farm ordinances would ruin Punjab, warns CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was not able to realise the grave implications of the farm sector Ordinances issued by the Central government and was putting its political interests before the interests of the State.
He urged the SAD to set their political compulsions aside and follow the interest of the farmers. Capt. Amarinder said he had made a similar plea to the Akalis during the recently held all-party meeting. He said if SAD continues to put its political interests above the State, it would end up ruining Punjab.
Talking at a Facebook Live programme, Capt. Amarinder said there should be no politics when it came to issues of Punjab’s interests. Pointing out that the three Ordinances in question are based on the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, which had advocated the end of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and dismantling of the FCI, the Chief Minister said if they are allowed to be passed and enacted, the Centre will get the green signal to interfere in the state subject of agriculture for all times.
“While the Ordinances may not have explicitly mentioned the MSP regime, it was clear that they would pave the way for its abolition.”
Amid the constant increase in the fuel prices which had made public transportation unviable, Captain Amarinder announced lifting of the restrictions on the passenger capacity in all buses, including mini buses, but made it clear that masks are mandatory for all those travelling in them.
The State government had earlier allowed plying of buses with 50% capacity on account of the pandemic.
