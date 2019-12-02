Delhi govt. rejects mercy petition in Nirbhaya case

The Delhi government has recommended rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case, according to a senior official of the State Home Department.

The recommendation has been sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows in the gang rape-and-murder case of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind.

“It is the fittest case to reject the mercy petition, keeping in view the heinous and gravest crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant,” the note sent by the government to Mr. Baijal said.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said: “There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection.”

President to decide

The Lieutenant Governor will now send his recommendation on the mercy plea to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the official said and added that a final call will be taken by the President of India.

The paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted from Delhi for treatment.