Curfew imposed in parts of Assam after communal clash

Curfew was clamped “until further notice” in parts of north-central Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday evening following a communal clash.

District Magistrate Manvendra Pratap Singh said the curfew was applicable in areas under Thelapara and Dhekiajuli police stations in view of the “grave law and order situation due to the present scenario at village Goruduba and Bharahingori”.

Local police officials said trouble broke out after members of Bajrang Dal took out a motorcycle rally in the evening to celebrate the bhoomi pujan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya during the day.

“The bikers were on their way to the Haragouri temple at Bharahingori playing loud music and shouting slogans. A clash broke out between them and a group near the temple. Some motorcycles were set on fire and a few sustained injuries,” a police officer said, declining to be named.

Some administrative officials and police personnel who tried to control the situation were also injured in the stone-pelting during the clash. No arrests were made till the time of reporting.

Among those who visited the Bharahingori area was local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu. “Our priority is ensuring peace in the area,” he said.

“...the groups are trying to indulge in violence in the name of protest and in view of the present events there is an apprehension of grave risks and danger to human life and properties, if persons are allowed to move freely,” the curfew order read.